Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - 7/15/22

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published July 15, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT
OrganTrioEast.jpeg
Greg Petersen
/
WPSU
Organ Too East in concert at The Palmer Museum, August 2014.

An archive recording of a live Jazz@ThePalmer concert as aired on July 15, 2022 and recorded at The Palmer Museum on the University Park campus of Penn State. The concert was recorded in August 2014 and is made possible by the support of Fred and Judy Sears and The Penn State Bookstore. The concert features the group Organ Trio East with Jay Vonada on trombone, Steve Adams on organ and Jim Schade on drums. The concert was recorded, engineered and edited by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson and The Palmer.

Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
