WPSU Jazz Archive - 7/15/22

An archive recording of a live Jazz@ThePalmer concert as aired on July 15, 2022 and recorded at The Palmer Museum on the University Park campus of Penn State. The concert was recorded in August 2014 and is made possible by the support of Fred and Judy Sears and The Penn State Bookstore. The concert features the group Organ Trio East with Jay Vonada on trombone, Steve Adams on organ and Jim Schade on drums. The concert was recorded, engineered and edited by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson and The Palmer.