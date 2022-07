An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on July 9, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from Frank Zappa, Etta James, Corey Harris, Funkadelic, Taj Mahal, Skip James, Muddy Waters, Rev. Gary Davis, Edgar Winter, Last Chance Jug Band, The Yardbirds, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, The White Stripes, Alabama Shakes, Zoot Wilson, Foghat, John Hammond, Mary Flower, and more.