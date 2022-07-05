© 2022 WPSU
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - 7/2/22

WPSU | By Adam McMillen
Published July 5, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT
Lyle Lovett
David J. Phillip
/
AP
Lyle Lovett signs the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on July 2, 2022 and hosted by Adam McMillen. The show features tracks from Jimmie Vaughan, Old Crow Medicine Show, Pop Staples, Seasick Steve, The Velvelettes, Moreland & Arbuckle, Howard Tate, Charles Bradley, Radio Moscow, Jimmie Lunceford, Eddie Hinton, R.L. Burnside, Fontella Bass, Nick Lowe, Lyle Lovett, Dr. John, Jake Blount, John Lee Hooker, Kelly Joe Phelps, Bobby Charles, Mojo Parker, Betty Davis, Babe Stovall Trio, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Adam McMillen
See stories by Adam McMillen
