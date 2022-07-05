WPSU Blues Archive - 7/2/22

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on July 2, 2022 and hosted by Adam McMillen. The show features tracks from Jimmie Vaughan, Old Crow Medicine Show, Pop Staples, Seasick Steve, The Velvelettes, Moreland & Arbuckle, Howard Tate, Charles Bradley, Radio Moscow, Jimmie Lunceford, Eddie Hinton, R.L. Burnside, Fontella Bass, Nick Lowe, Lyle Lovett, Dr. John, Jake Blount, John Lee Hooker, Kelly Joe Phelps, Bobby Charles, Mojo Parker, Betty Davis, Babe Stovall Trio, and more.