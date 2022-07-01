WPSU Jazz Archive - 7/1/22

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on July1, 2022, and hosted by Greg Petersen. The show features tracks from The BBC Big Band, Billie Holiday, Brad Mehldau Trio, Branford Marsalis, Dean Martin, Sergio Mendes, Take 6 with Jon Hendricks, Al Jarreau & Till Brönner, Woody Herman, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, Ellis Marsalis, Louis Armstrong & Duke Ellington, Lake Street Dive, Kenny Burrell, John Coltrane, Janis Siegel, Jacques Loussier Trio, Herbie Hancock, Harry Connick, Jr., Earl Klugh, James Moody, and more.