Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - 7/1/22

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published July 1, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT
An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on July1, 2022, and hosted by Greg Petersen. The show features tracks from The BBC Big Band, Billie Holiday, Brad Mehldau Trio, Branford Marsalis, Dean Martin, Sergio Mendes, Take 6 with Jon Hendricks, Al Jarreau & Till Brönner, Woody Herman, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, Ellis Marsalis, Louis Armstrong & Duke Ellington, Lake Street Dive, Kenny Burrell, John Coltrane, Janis Siegel, Jacques Loussier Trio, Herbie Hancock, Harry Connick, Jr., Earl Klugh, James Moody, and more.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
