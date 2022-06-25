© 2022 WPSU
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - 6/25/22

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published June 25, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT
Robert Cray
Mark Zaleski
/
AP
Lifetime achievement award for performance winner Robert Cray performs during the Americana Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on June 25, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from Merle Travis, Hazmat Modine, Professor Longhair, Chanpiom Jack Dupree, The Blues Brothers with Ray Charles, Rev. Gary Davis, Lowell Fulson, John Lee Hooker, Canned Heat, Otis Spann, Mississippi John Hurt, Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five, Taj Mahal & Gregg Allman, The Black Keys, J.J. Cale, Robert Cray, Albert Collins, The White Stripes, Doc Watson, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
