WPSU Blues Archive - 6/25/22

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on June 25, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from Merle Travis, Hazmat Modine, Professor Longhair, Chanpiom Jack Dupree, The Blues Brothers with Ray Charles, Rev. Gary Davis, Lowell Fulson, John Lee Hooker, Canned Heat, Otis Spann, Mississippi John Hurt, Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five, Taj Mahal & Gregg Allman, The Black Keys, J.J. Cale, Robert Cray, Albert Collins, The White Stripes, Doc Watson, and more.