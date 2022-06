An archive recording of a Jazz@ThePalmer concert as aired on June 17, 2022, and recorded in July 2014 in partnership will Jazz PA.

The concert features The Pittsburgh Trombone Project, featuring Kevin McManus and Mark Snyder on trombone, Bob Insko on bass and Tom Blovier on piano. Sponsored in part by The Penn State Bookstore, and Fred and Judy Sears.

Recorded and produced by Craig Johnson, with special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer Museum