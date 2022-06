An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on June 18, 2022 and hosted by Adam McMillen. The show features tracks from Eddie Hinton & Nick Lowe, Sam Cooke, The Soulsters, The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Ronnie Hawkins, Kelly Joe Phelps, Mr. Airplane Man, Michael Kiwanuka, Tony Joe White, The Blackwater Fever, Geraint Watkins, Jimmy Hughes, The Excellos, Shelby Lynne, James Carr, Charles Musselwhite, and more.