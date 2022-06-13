© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - 6/11/22

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published June 13, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT
Robinson Diddley Bates McDaniel
Ron Frehm
/
AP
Rock 'n roll singer and guitarist Bo Diddley jams with some of the other inductees at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee ceremony in New York, Jan. 21, 1987. Diddley was one of the 15 founders of rock and roll music. To Diddley's left is Smokey Robinson.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on June 11, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from Jimi Hendrix, Rev. Gary Davis, Junior Wells, The White Stripes, Whitney Shay, Doc & Merle Watson, The Black Keys, Super Chicken, Jelly Roll Morton, The Siegel-Schwall Band, Bo Diddley, Snooky Prior, North Mississippi All Stars, Canned Heat, Howln’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Johnny DeFranco & Macho Parker, Seasick Steve, Bobby Charles, Alabama Shakes, Tampa Red, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel
Related Content
Load More