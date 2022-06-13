WPSU Blues Archive - 6/11/22

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on June 11, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from Jimi Hendrix, Rev. Gary Davis, Junior Wells, The White Stripes, Whitney Shay, Doc & Merle Watson, The Black Keys, Super Chicken, Jelly Roll Morton, The Siegel-Schwall Band, Bo Diddley, Snooky Prior, North Mississippi All Stars, Canned Heat, Howln’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Johnny DeFranco & Macho Parker, Seasick Steve, Bobby Charles, Alabama Shakes, Tampa Red, and more.