An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on June 3, 2022, and hosted by Greg Petersen. The show features tracks from Asleep At The Wheel, Count Basie, Dee Daniels, Ray Brown Trio, Miles Davis, Benny Green, John Pizzarelli, Oscar Peterson, Take 6, Norah Jones, Nicholas Payton, New York Voices, Nat King Cole Trio, Lake Street Dive, Kenny Garrett, Gene Ammons All Stars, Gene Krupa, Lionel Hampton, and more.