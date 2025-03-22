© 2025 WPSU
The Local Groove - March 22, 2025

Published March 22, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

Featuring:
Steve Treado - Sweet Margarita
John Kailien - Tell Me Brother
Mellow Honey - Sightless Spineless
Marshmellow Overcoat - We've Got To Roll
Kat & Zach - Firelight
Canary - Love Me While You Can
JoAnn Foley-DeFiore - The Heartbeat
Hannah Bingman - Mustard Seed
Stoneman - What's Good For You
Wanderlost - Sad Lovestory
Peter Arnett - Black and Blue
Alyssa Hankey - Hippie of The Hills
Infused - Closure
Travis McCoy - City Blue

Host - The Mighty Wiggus