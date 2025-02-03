© 2025 WPSU
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent named acting director of consumer watchdog agency

By Laurel Wamsley
Published February 3, 2025 at 1:40 PM EST
Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary, has been tapped by President Trump to be acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Bessent is seen here at the Capitol in Washington last month.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
/
AP
Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary, has been tapped by President Trump to be acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Bessent is seen here at the Capitol in Washington last month.

Scott Bessent, who was confirmed as Treasury Secretary last week, has been named acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Bessent replaces Rohit Chopra, who was fired on Saturday.

"I look forward to working with the CFPB to advance President Trump's agenda to lower costs for the American people and accelerate economic growth," Bessent said in a statement.

Bessent, a wealthy hedge fund manager, was already expected to be a business-friendly choice to lead the Treasury. Now he will lead the CFPB, the federal consumer watchdog, at least for a time.

Chopra had led the bureau since 2021 and frequently took on big banks. Under his leadership, the CFPB issued a number of regulations, including limiting overdraft fees, capping credit card late fees, and banning medical debt from appearing on credit reports.

The Consumer Bankers Association, which represents retail banks, cheered the choice of Bessent and suggested he should rescind certain rules promulgated during the Chopra era.

But consumer advocates decried the tapping of Bessent.

"While [Trump] parades a crowd of corporate lobbyists, billionaire donors, and Wall Street insiders like Scott Bessent to lead our country, we're looking at the end of basic protections for American consumers," said Tony Carrk of Accountable.US, a corruption watchdog group.

The CFPB is an independent bureau within the Federal Reserve system. It's funded outside of the congressional appropriations process, and its funding comes from the Fed. The bureau was created in 2010 by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. That legislation was passed following the 2008 financial crisis and it was intended to protect consumers from overreach by financial institutions and help prevent another crisis.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
