Poetry Moment: 'Tea Scars', by Mariah Ghant

It’s the beginning of Black History Month.

A poem of hard lessons and courage, “Tea Scars” by Mariah Ghant is both forewarning and reassurance. Addressing the “little girl who resembles me,” the poet recounts how to vanquish curses “when people move you to feel any less / golden-gilded than you will grow to be.”

Mariah Ghant (she/her) is a Black, multi-hyphenate artist based in Philly. Forever fantasizing on the phenomenal, Mariah’s writing explores relationships, identity, and the cosmos. Visit her poetry on Instagram @mariah.g.poetry or check out her artist website, mariahghant.co [mariahghant.com] to find more of her writing and artistry.

How does a child learn to believe in herself, especially when faced with “sour sneers” and “pointing fingers”? In today’s poem, “Tea Scars,” Mariah Ghant considers how a mother’s example and support can “morph” pain into a “medallion,” one worn jubilantly as a glowing reminder of self-worth.

Little girl who resembles me with your

bright, plastic bow barrettes knocking too close

to your eyes and matching striped shirt with loose

leggings; I want to warn you. One day, when the world

feels crisp and smooth like the perfect

pb&j, you’ll find a crushed box thrown away

in the cobweb avenues of your mind, left alone

with the bow ripped off and a drab, desolate

card scribbled with “you’re welcome.” When you

move to open it, all those sour sneers and cruel

fingers pointing to tease your dripping

nappy hair after being pulled out of the pool—all that

and more—will sink into the gaping place between

your shoulders. You will know this is no normal

gift. Feel that mauve dread moving in, the same

shade of mom’s nightgown. She will wear it like

a cape to lull you out of this broken nightmare.

Listen to her. She will teach you to morph

that gift-wrapped burden into a medallion.

Wear it with jubilance. And when she gives you

a mantra for your mahogany beauty, burn it

onto the roof of your mouth like hot tea.

It will prove powerful against these curses

when people move you to feel any less

golden-gilded than you will grow to be.

Originally featured in Philadelphia Stories Winter Issue 2021

