Before they were 2025 Grammy Award winners, they were Tiny Desk performers

By C Mandler
Published February 3, 2025 at 1:35 AM EST

Many of the major players on music's biggest night have graced the Tiny Desk, including Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Doechii and more. Watch their performances here.

Sabrina Carpenter
Grammy wins: best pop vocal album, best pop solo performance

Chappell Roan
Grammy win: best new artist

Doechii
Grammy win: best rap album

Lucky Daye
Grammy win: best traditional R&B performance

Avery*Sunshine
Grammy win: best progressive R&B album

Rapsody and Erykah Badu
Grammy win: best melodic rap performance

Kacey Musgraves
Grammy win: best country song

Chris Stapleton
Grammy win: best country solo performance

Norah Jones
Grammy win: best traditional pop vocal album

Sierra Ferrell
Grammy wins: best Americana album, best American roots song, best Americana performance, best American roots performance

Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Grammy win: best gospel performance/song

Cory Henry
Grammy win: best roots gospel album

Rawayana
Grammy win: best Latin rock or alternative album

St. Vincent
Grammy wins: best rock song, best alternative music performance, best alternative music album

Chick Corea and Béla Fleck
Grammy win: best jazz instrumental album

Jacob Collier
Grammy win: best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

Meshell Ndegeocello
Grammy win: best alternative jazz album

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Grammy win: best folk album

Jon Batiste
Grammy wins: best song written for visual media, best music film

The Crossing
Grammy win: best choral performance

Sean Ono Lennon of The Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger
Grammy win: best boxed or special limited edition package (for John Lennon)

Sō Percussion
Grammy win: best chamber music/small ensemble performance

Víkingur Ólafsson
Grammy win: best classical instrumental solo

Anderson .Paak of NxWorries
Grammy win: best progressive R&B album

Sheila E.
Grammy win: best global music performance

Tems
Grammy win: best African music performance

Tank And The Bangas
Grammy win: best spoken word poetry album

Bonus! Alicia Keys
Grammy: Dr. Dre global impact award

C Mandler