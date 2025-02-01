© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Local Groove - February 01, 2025

WPSU
Published February 1, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

Archive of the Local Groove from February 01, 2025
Featuring:
Another Basement Band - Love and Glory
The Ridge Runners - Followers
Ed Knepp - Stars Will Collide
Gammawolf - Complacency
John Cimino - Can't Do It Without You
Allison Borek - Melancholy
My Hero Zero - Here We Go Again
Ben Lambert - Beach Blues
OK Otter - Maybe It's You
Rob Petrovich - Ghosts of the Past
Matt Misklie - Pennsylvania Home
Finster - I Like The Fact
Pure Cane Sugar - Designated Driver
Gabe Stillman - Just Say The Word

Host - JT Thompson