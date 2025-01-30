Hegseth: Black Hawk crew was 'fairly experienced'

The three soldiers in the U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided with the American Airlines jet midair were "fairly experienced" crew members taking part in a required, annual training exercise, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said this morning.

Notification of crew members' next of kin is ongoing and the names and ranks of the individuals will be withheld for now, Hegseth said.

The unit involved in the crash — Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion — was flying out of Fort Belvoir. The crew members were taking part in their annual proficiency training flight and were undergoing night evaluation. They were also fitted with night vision goggles, he said.

"It's a tragedy and a horrible loss of life," Hegseth said.

The 12th Aviation Battalion has been granted a 48-hour operational pause, he added.

Copyright 2025 NPR