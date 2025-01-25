© 2025 WPSU
The Local Groove - January 25. 2025

WPSU
Published January 25, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

Archive of the Local Groove - January 25, 2025
Featuring:
Ma'am - Banana Split
Elly Cook - The Storm
Cass & The Bailout Crew - Got Me Where You Want Me
Kristi Jean - One More Time
Jefferson County Line - Green Pastures
Tyne & The Fastlyne - Hey Pretty Boy
Kylor Westbrook - Soul
Jon Rounds - Old Motorcycle
Peter Arnett - Take Me Down To The River
Namie Louder - You Go Before Me
Joe Belle - Mountain Moon Risin'
MidState Select - Road To Lonesome
Adam Yarger - One Of Those

Host - The Mighty Wiggus