PennDOT begins traffic study on Route 45 in Centre County

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published January 14, 2025 at 12:43 PM EST
A view of Route 45 with a Grange Fair Gate sign on the left.
Anne Danahy
/
WPSU
A section of state Route 45 in Potter Township, where the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be collecting data starting Jan. 14, 2025. PennDOT is conducting a safety study on Route 45 in Potter and Harris townships.

Starting Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is collecting traffic data on Route 45 in Harris and Potter townships in Centre County, as part of a study gathering information about safety concerns on that stretch of road.

Traffic counting is happening between Boalsburg and Old Fort near Centre Hall during peak periods in the morning, at midday and in the afternoon, according to an announcement from PennDOT. Specifically, data collection will take place 6:30-8:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The need for the study came out of PennDOT’s work on the nearby State College Area Connector, a project to overhaul a section of U.S. Route 322.

In January 2024, PennDOT announced that the Route 45 study would be done independently. It includes analyzing current conditions and identifying potential upgrades.

According to PennDOT, there will be brief periods when the crews are setting up equipment, but traffic delays are expected to be minimal.
Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
See stories by Anne Danahy
