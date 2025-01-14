PennDOT begins traffic study on Route 45 in Centre County

Starting Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is collecting traffic data on Route 45 in Harris and Potter townships in Centre County, as part of a study gathering information about safety concerns on that stretch of road.

Traffic counting is happening between Boalsburg and Old Fort near Centre Hall during peak periods in the morning, at midday and in the afternoon, according to an announcement from PennDOT. Specifically, data collection will take place 6:30-8:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The need for the study came out of PennDOT’s work on the nearby State College Area Connector, a project to overhaul a section of U.S. Route 322.

In January 2024, PennDOT announced that the Route 45 study would be done independently. It includes analyzing current conditions and identifying potential upgrades.

According to PennDOT, there will be brief periods when the crews are setting up equipment, but traffic delays are expected to be minimal.