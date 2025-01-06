© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - January 4, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published January 4, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
2024 Kennedy Center Honoree singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt waves to the audience at the start of the Kennedy Center Honors Gala, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Kevin Wolf
/
AP
2024 Kennedy Center Honoree singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt waves to the audience at the start of the Kennedy Center Honors Gala, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Washington.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, January 4, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from The Pontiac Spiritual Singers, Swamp Cabbage, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, The Black Keys, Ry Cooder, Ben Harper, The Troggs, Alabama Shakes, Ruthie Foster, Southern Gothic Revival, Willie Nelson, Laurie Bell, Clint West, Taj Mahal, Lowell George, Blind Willie McTell, Bonnie Raitt, Hazmat Modine, Bob Dylan & The Band, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
