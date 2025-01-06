WPSU Blues Archive - January 4, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, January 4, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from The Pontiac Spiritual Singers, Swamp Cabbage, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, The Black Keys, Ry Cooder, Ben Harper, The Troggs, Alabama Shakes, Ruthie Foster, Southern Gothic Revival, Willie Nelson, Laurie Bell, Clint West, Taj Mahal, Lowell George, Blind Willie McTell, Bonnie Raitt, Hazmat Modine, Bob Dylan & The Band, and more.

