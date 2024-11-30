The Local Groove - November 30, 2024
Archive of The Local Groove from November 30, 2024
Featuring:
Jose Mijangos - Memories of Swing
Rick Hirsch's Big Ol' Band - The Old Chief's Lookout
Mama Corn - Playing With Fire
Matt S - Notice
MEM - Speed Potato Technology
Chris Mingear - Sanding In Line
Fieldstone - Green Fairy Jig
David Franklin - We All Become Ancestors
Jay Vonada - United
Charles Marciano - Social Insecurity
Brandon McCartney - Another_Day_in_Spring
Random Escape - Fracture
David Franklin - Ghost Tree
Host - The Mighty Wiggus