The Local Groove - November 30, 2024

Archive of The Local Groove from November 30, 2024

Featuring:

Jose Mijangos - Memories of Swing

Rick Hirsch's Big Ol' Band - The Old Chief's Lookout

Mama Corn - Playing With Fire

Matt S - Notice

MEM - Speed Potato Technology

Chris Mingear - Sanding In Line

Fieldstone - Green Fairy Jig

David Franklin - We All Become Ancestors

Jay Vonada - United

Charles Marciano - Social Insecurity

Brandon McCartney - Another_Day_in_Spring

Random Escape - Fracture

David Franklin - Ghost Tree

Host - The Mighty Wiggus