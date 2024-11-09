© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
The Local Groove - November 09, 2024

WPSU
Published November 9, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST

Archive of the Local Groove from November 09, 2024
Featuring:
Steve Treado - Sweet Margarita
John Kailien - Tell Me Brother
Mellow Honey - Sightless Spineless
Marshmellow Overcoat - We've Got To Roll
Kat & Zach - Firelight
Canary - Love Me While You Can
JoAnn Foley-DeFiore - The Heartbeat
Hannah Bingman - Mustard Seed
Stoneman - What's Good For You
Wanderlost - Sad Lovestory
Peter Arnett - Black and Blue
Alyssa Hankey - Hippie of The Hills
Infused -Closure
Travis McCoy - City Blue

Host - The Mighty Wiggus