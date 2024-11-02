The Local Groove - November 02, 2024
Featuring:
3D Betty - If I Could
Dave Walton - What's The Truth
Erin Condo - 20 Years
Granma Ben - Hate Has No Home Here
Jeff Edmunds - When Redheads Rule The World
Jim Colbert - Get Off My Lawn
John Cunningham - I Wanna Be President
Jon Rounds & Guitar Brothers - Ain't No Justice
Kat & Zach - American Dream
StoneMan - Stealin' Minds
Ted McCloskey - Statues
The Alan Scott Band - Tidal Wave
Zephyr Wills - Make A Difference Now
Host - Radio's Don Bedell