The Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 1 is tonight. Here's what to know

The New York Yankees will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series.

The game will begin at 8:08 PM ET at Dodger Stadium and be broadcast on FOX. World Series games will also be viewable to MLB.TV subscribers, said Major League Baseball.

The Yankees have 27 World Series wins under their belts — the most of any MLB team — to the Dodgers' 7 wins, the most recent of which was in 2020. The Yankees have not taken home a World Series since 2009.

For many years, a match-up between LA and NY, the two largest cities in the U.S., was not uncommon. The teams have faced off against one another in the World Series 11 times: more than any other pair of teams in the MLB. But this is the first time in 43 years they'll be going head-to-head for the title.

The Dodgers, who previously were based in Brooklyn, moving to Los Angeles in 1958, faced the Yankees for the first time in 1941 — and lost. The last battle against the Yanks was in 1981, where they took home the win.

Here is the game schedule in its entirety, according to the MLB.

Friday, Oct. 25 — Game 1: NYY @ LAD, 8:08 p.m. ET

* if needed

