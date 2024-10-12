The Local Groove - October 12, 2024
Featuring:
August Room - The Cross
Co. Townes - Move Along
Conner Gilbert - Throw It All Away
Erin Condo & The Hoofties - New Regular
Hannah Bingman - Clearer and Clearer
Hubba Hubba Ha Ha - View From A Car Window
Jim Colbert - Clemente
John Cunningham - Yellow and White Lines
Mama Corn - About A Minute Ago
Raven And The Wren - Broken Pieces
Sean Farley - Time To Move Along
Ted McCloskey - Dancing As Fast As I Can
The Sorters - Pick Pockets & Loose Women
Titchner-Scott - You Are That Boy
Host - Don Bedell