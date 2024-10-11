More than $1M is available for rural Pa. counties hit hard by Tropical Storm Debby. Here’s how to apply.

This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free at spotlightpa.org/newsletters/talkofthetown.

BELLEFONTE — More than $1 million in aid is available to people in four rural Pennsylvania counties hit hard by the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby.

Heavy rains and floods devastated parts of Lycoming, Potter, Tioga, and Union Counties in early August. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved $1.3 million to help those displaced or otherwise affected by the storm.

As of Oct. 7, the federal agency has received 960 requests for assistance from Pennsylvanians. The deadline to apply for individual assistance is Nov. 12. So far, Tioga County residents have submitted the most requests, totaling 403.

Westfield Borough in northwestern Tioga County reported downed trees and flash flooding that left water in homes and businesses and residences without power.

Westfield Borough Mayor Faun James said she had nearly six feet of water in her basement and lost her hot water tank. Damages to the borough’s office floors due to flooding are estimated at $300,000, an amount that does not account for equipment used during the emergency, she told Spotlight PA.

In the days after the storm, neighbors pitched in to help clean up and ensure everyone had food and water, but some residents are still working on home repairs, James said.

Here’s what to know about applying for individual aid ahead of the Nov. 12 deadline:

Who can apply for aid — and what does it cover?

Lycoming, Potter, Tioga, and Union County residents can apply for federal assistance to help with costs from damage and losses caused by Tropical Storm Debby from Aug. 9 to 10.

The funds could help pay for temporary housing, home repairs, and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

If you have insurance, file a claim as soon as possible because the agency won’t pay for losses covered by insurance.

Where do I apply?

Online at disasterassistance.gov.

Download the FEMA app.

Call the federal agency’s helpline at 1-800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

At a disaster recovery center:

Lycoming County: Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company, 615 East Rt. 973, Cogan Station

Potter County: Penn-York Retreat Center, 266 Northern Potter Rd, Ulysses

Tioga County: Valley Christian Church, 146 Maple St., Westfield

Union County’s disaster recovery center has closed.

I submitted my application. What happens next?

You can check your application status online by creating an account at disasterassistance.gov, through the app, by calling the helpline, or at a disaster recovery center.

After you apply for aid, the agency will verify your claim through an inspection within 10 days. Staff also might contact you by phone to further discuss the damage.

Once the agency reviews your application, the inspection results, and any documentation submitted as part of the review, you’ll get a letter — either by mail or digitally — explaining whether the request is approved, for how much aid, how it’s to be spent, and how to appeal.

What if my application is denied?

If the agency denies your application, you can appeal. However, challenges to decisions must be submitted within 60 days of the date on your decision letter.

The agency will provide more information on the types of documents or information — such as receipts, bills, or repair estimates — you must provide if you decide to submit an appeal.