The Local Groove - October 5, 2024 WPSU Published October 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT Listen • 57:57 Archive of the Local Groove from October 5, 2024Featuring:Sweet Desire - Easy Woman' Lovin WomanKatie James - She's On MineCaryn Dixon - Harry & Sally, What You Made Me Sara Arlene - Deep BlueCoconut Wolf - Lightwork OrangeThe Heartstrings - Washed UpThe Jaded Lips - It's Not MeAlex Stanilla - Watered DownMy Hero Zero - Nothing But LoveCaledonia - JulianWomen's National Hockey League - Sunday SchoolWanderlost - CarolinaKat & Zach - American DreamThe Pines - That's AlrightHost - The Mighty Mighty Wiggus