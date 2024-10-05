© 2024 WPSU
The Local Groove - October 5, 2024

Published October 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT
Archive of the Local Groove from October 5, 2024
Featuring:
Sweet Desire - Easy Woman' Lovin Woman
Katie James - She's On Mine
Caryn Dixon - Harry & Sally, What You Made Me
Sara Arlene - Deep Blue
Coconut Wolf - Lightwork Orange
The Heartstrings - Washed Up
The Jaded Lips - It's Not Me
Alex Stanilla - Watered Down
My Hero Zero - Nothing But Love
Caledonia - Julian
Women's National Hockey League - Sunday School
Wanderlost - Carolina
Kat & Zach - American Dream
The Pines - That's Alright

Host - The Mighty Mighty Wiggus