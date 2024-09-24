U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson voices support for deal to avoid government shutdown

Leaders in Congress say they’ve reached a deal on a spending bill that will head off a government shutdown — for now.

U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre County, who is chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, said he is supportive of the extension.

Thompson said shutdowns end up costing taxpayers more.

“A government shutdown benefits absolutely no one," he said. "It costs money to shut the government down. And it costs additional dollars to open it back up. It just causes disruption and chaos.”

In a letter to Republican colleagues, House Speaker Mike Johnson said the budget measure would be “very narrow, bare-bones" and include "only the extensions that are absolutely necessary.”

“While this is not the solution any of us prefer, it is the most prudent path forward under the present circumstances," Johnson wrote. "As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice.”

The new budget year starts Oct. 1. Under the announced agreement, funding will continue for about three months — until after the Nov. 5 election. A vote is expected this week.

Thompson said three months is not great, but it is better than a government shutdown. He said it probably will end up meaning spending Christmas Eve or New Year’s in Washington.

