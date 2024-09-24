'Ofrenda' tradition comes to Penn State HUB-Robeson Center to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

There's a colorful new display in the HUB-Robeson student union at Penn State to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. It's a table overflowing with flowers, photos and dry foods known as an "ofrenda," which is Spanish for "an offering."

“An ofrenda is something usually associated with Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead and strongly often times associated with Mexican culture,” said Justus Berman, the Latinx community coordinator at the Paul Robeson Cultural Center. “Actually, it is something that is celebrated all throughout Latin America in different ways.”

Berman said this is the first year they have an ofrenda up for Hispanic — or Latinx — Heritage Month. He said ofrendas traditionally include photos of relatives who have died as well as their favorite foods or objects. For Berman that touch is a mortar and pestle.

“I liked that a lot because it reminded me of my great grandmother, my 'bisabueltia,' and grinding spices and her showing me that, doing that with her when I was a kid, like very small," Berman said. "And so I really associate that strongly with her every time I see one.”

Visitors can add notes about loved ones who have died to a gratitude jar that sits on the ofrenda.

“So, we give people the opportunity to write a little note to maybe to someone that they loved that has passed, a note to them or about them or just something they are thankful for,” Berman said. “However, they want to do that and contribute to the ofrenda over the course of the month.”

Berman said the community is welcome to visit the ofrenda throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, which ends on October 15.

“Hopefully it’s the beginning of a nice long tradition,” Berman said.