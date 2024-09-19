Suicide Prevention Month is a time to 'Change the Narrative,' says Central Pa. expert

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and WPSU spoke with a pediatric mental health specialist about suicide prevention and what to do when you’re concerned about someone’s mental health.

Kristen Bransby, a faculty member in Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing Graduate Program, is also a pediatric nurse practitioner and pediatric mental health specialist.

Bransby said we need to change the culture of silence and stigma around suicide. That means being more direct, open and supportive when talking with someone you’re concerned about.

“For example, a way to change the stigma, people should not say: ‘You’re not thinking about suicide are you?’ Or, ‘You’re not going to do something stupid, are you?’ Instead we need to start having conversations like, ‘Are you thinking of ending your life?’ They are tough words, but it’s really of the utmost importance," she said.

That's in keeping with the International Association of Suicide Prevention's campaign to “Change the Narrative" and start conversations on the topic.

Bransby noted that the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is free and confidential and available 24 hours a day.

If you are concerned about someone, she said, make sure they’re safe.

“You need to listen, express concern when they’re talking about how they’re feeling," she said. "And if you can, create a safety plan.”

That means getting lethal weapons or medications out of the home. If at any point you feel they’re not safe or you don’t feel safe intervening, call 911.