Altoona Area Public Library launches free tool lending program for patrons

The Altoona Area Public Library has a new tool lending program.

Adults with a Blair County Library card can browse a catalog of what’s available from a binder at either the adult or youth circulation desk. The catalog includes 40 home improvement and crafting items like crochet hooks, a sewing machine, a power washer and even a lawn mower.

“I think it's just a really nice option for people. Maybe folks who are renting, or folks that don't have a lot of space to store some things, and they're only going to use something once or twice a year," said Jennifer Knisely, the library's executive director.

1 of 4 — tool binder.jpg Blair County Library card holders can see the tools available through the Altoona Area Public Library's tool lending program in a binder. The green dots mean patrons can check out an item for 28 days, yellow dots mean items have to be returned after 14 days, while red dot items have to be returned after two days. Sydney Roach / WPSU

The program officially opened on Monday, Sept. 16. Since then, Knisely said patrons have already checked out the pressure washer, sewing machine, socket wrench set and screwdriver set.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Jennifer Knisely holds a hedge trimmer, one of the items patrons can check out through the tool lending program. Bags with manuals hang off the shelves, which patrons can also check out to learn how to use the tools.

Knisely said the library got grant funding through the Rotary Club of Altoona and the GFWC Hollidaysburg Area Women’s Club to buy the tools. Knisely said many people have asked if they can donate items.

“Unfortunately, at this time, we are not taking donations. We're working within a pretty tight space," Knisely said. "And in addition to that, we want to make sure that any tool that we have that we're lending out is in safe working condition.”

Patrons have to sign a waiver before checking out a tool, which says the library is not liable for misuse or injury.

Knisely said more expensive tools can only be checked out for a few days, and the patron has to give their credit card information in case the item gets damaged. But she emphasized the program is free for Blair County Library card holders.