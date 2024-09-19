Altoona Area Public Library launches free tool lending program for patrons
The Altoona Area Public Library has a new tool lending program.
Adults with a Blair County Library card can browse a catalog of what’s available from a binder at either the adult or youth circulation desk. The catalog includes 40 home improvement and crafting items like crochet hooks, a sewing machine, a power washer and even a lawn mower.
“I think it's just a really nice option for people. Maybe folks who are renting, or folks that don't have a lot of space to store some things, and they're only going to use something once or twice a year," said Jennifer Knisely, the library's executive director.
The program officially opened on Monday, Sept. 16. Since then, Knisely said patrons have already checked out the pressure washer, sewing machine, socket wrench set and screwdriver set.
Knisely said the library got grant funding through the Rotary Club of Altoona and the GFWC Hollidaysburg Area Women’s Club to buy the tools. Knisely said many people have asked if they can donate items.
“Unfortunately, at this time, we are not taking donations. We're working within a pretty tight space," Knisely said. "And in addition to that, we want to make sure that any tool that we have that we're lending out is in safe working condition.”
Patrons have to sign a waiver before checking out a tool, which says the library is not liable for misuse or injury.
Knisely said more expensive tools can only be checked out for a few days, and the patron has to give their credit card information in case the item gets damaged. But she emphasized the program is free for Blair County Library card holders.