The Local Groove - September 14, 2024

WPSU
Published September 14, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

Archive of the Local Groove from September 14, 2024
Featuring:
August Room - Without You
Caryn Dixon - What You Made Me
Chris Bell - Why My Baby So Cold
Coleman Rigg - Missed You Tonight
Doug Irwin - Where You Been
Edward Kenepp - Color of Pain
Erin Condo - Another Lover
Gabe Stillman - Don't Go Gold
Hughes, Kidder And Rounds - Why Wasn't Love Enough
I Give Up On Love - Spaces In Between
Love Withers Away - Infused
The Heartstrings - To Be Loved
Wanderlost - Sad Love Story

Host - Radio's Don Bedell