The fight over whether the Jan. 6th case will make it to trial

Published September 5, 2024 at 5:57 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 28: Attorneys for former U.S. President Donald Trump Todd Blanche (R), John Lauro (2nd R) and Gregory Singer (L) arrive at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Court House August 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro speaks with NPR Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson.

The Justice Department is looking to salvage the federal election interference case against Trump following the Supreme Court's ruling that he has considerable immunity from criminal prosecution for acts carried out while he was president.

Follow the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for new episodes each Saturday.

Sign up for sponsor-free episodes and support NPR's political journalism at plus.npr.org/trumpstrials.

Email the show at trumpstrials@npr.org.

