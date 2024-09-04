Bellefonte borough council retracts its controversial public comment changes

Bellefonte borough council is walking back a change it made during a contentious meeting last month, which restricted public comment to borough residents, who also had to show ID. The previous – and current – policy allows certain non-residents to speak to council.

Ralph Stewart, the Bellefonte Borough Manager, apologized at Tuesday’s meeting.

“I knew that we were making a mistake, but I did not say anything and I apologize to council for that. It was kind of a heated meeting. We were kind of off our game, so to speak," Stewart said.

Stewart then apologized to community members in the room. The borough’s solicitor said because council did not take comment before approving the policy change limiting public comment, it is “null and void.”

Peter Serefine, a Bellefonte resident, said he appreciates the move, but he doesn’t consider the issue resolved. He’s calling for the removal of the borough manager, council president and vice president.

“The three of you pushed through a resolution without allowing for public comment even after you were warned that that was a violation of the Sunshine Laws," Serefine said.

Serefine said he filed a civil suit against the borough for allegedly violating the Sunshine Act. Council members did not respond to Serefine’s comments.

This comes as a group of community members are pressuring the borough to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Council did vote on a resolution, and rejected it in a 6-to-2 vote. Several council members said they don’t think international affairs fall under a municipality's jurisdiction.