'If You Can Keep It': The Fight Against Disinformation

Today, we turn to the ever-present issue of election dis and misinformation.

Disinformation is deliberately misleading. For example: Donald Trump supporters sharing AI-generated images of him with Black Americans, created to appeal to those voters.

Misinformation is spreading, too. That's false information spread by people who may think it's true. Something like rumored of widespread election fraud even though after dozens of court cases, statewide audits, and innumerable investigations there's no evidence for it.

The stakes are high – for our upcoming election, for our national security, and even for our relationships. How and why are falsehoods spreading this election cycle? And how can we fight back?

