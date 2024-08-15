The Local Groove - August 10, 2024
Archive of the Local Groove from August 10, 2024
Featuring:
Crazed Visions - Us
The Heartstrings - To Be Loved
Andy Tolins Haystack Lightning - Triple A Swing
Anthony St. James - Down On The Avenue
BlueSuedeGroove - When We Were Young
Chris Rattie - So Long!
Doug Irwin - Rattle The Cage
Erin Condo - Love & Lightning
Felix & The Hurricanes - Walking A Straight Line (LIVE)
Jim Colbert - The Fire's Still Burning (Centralia)
JT Blues - Chase Away Your Blues
Stacy Glen Tibbetts (ft. Catherine Dupuis) - A Weekend In Maine
Ted McCloskey - Jane, Jane
Host - Radios Don Bedell