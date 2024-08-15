The Local Groove - August 10, 2024

Archive of the Local Groove from August 10, 2024

Featuring:

Crazed Visions - Us

The Heartstrings - To Be Loved

Andy Tolins Haystack Lightning - Triple A Swing

Anthony St. James - Down On The Avenue

BlueSuedeGroove - When We Were Young

Chris Rattie - So Long!

Doug Irwin - Rattle The Cage

Erin Condo - Love & Lightning

Felix & The Hurricanes - Walking A Straight Line (LIVE)

Jim Colbert - The Fire's Still Burning (Centralia)

JT Blues - Chase Away Your Blues

Stacy Glen Tibbetts (ft. Catherine Dupuis) - A Weekend In Maine

Ted McCloskey - Jane, Jane

Host - Radios Don Bedell