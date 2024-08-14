Lock Haven to get mental health responder to work with police

A new crisis intervention position is being created in Lock Haven to work with the police and respond to situations, including mental health crises or when social services are needed.

The position is being paid for with a two-year grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to the Lycoming-Clinton Co-Responder Initiative. The $190,000 grant is being administered by the Center for Community Resources, and it's supporting a similar position in Lycoming County.

Matthew Rickard, Lock Haven’s chief of police, said law enforcement officers respond to mental health situations, but in general they’re not mental health professionals.

“We have the ability to provide them with referrals and resources and take them to the hospital, whereas a mental health professional can work with them," Rickard said. "This is actually putting that mental health professional out into the street with us to immediately begin fulfilling whatever needs those individuals (have).”

Rickard said the responder will work out of the police department, and be able to assist in situations once police have determined it’s safe. He said that could include de-escalating a situation, coordinating referrals for treatment and diverting someone from being incarcerated when possible.

He said having a co-responder is something that's already being done by other police departments, including the Mifflin County Regional Police Department.

“It’s going to improve officer safety and community safety," he said. "It’s a wonderful program.”