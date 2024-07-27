The Local Groove - July 27, 2024
Archive of the Local Groove from July 27, 2024
Featuring:
Pure Cane Sugar - My Favorite Song
Hannah Bingman - Heart On Fire
Eva George - Up From Here
Becca Gohn - Doesn't Make A Sound
Erin Condo - Away From Me
Anna Pearl Belinda - Cut My Hair
McCloskey & Countermine - Fly Fly Fly
Kat & Zack - American Dream
Fieldstone - Blackberry Snow
The Extra Miles - Cheat
Finster - I Like The Fact
Katie James - Tunnel Vision
Caryn Dixon - Harry & Sally
Original Soul Project - Elements
Host - The Mighty Mighty Wiggus