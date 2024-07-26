First look: Photos from Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Images from the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games offer a stunning glimpse into the dramatic and heavily Parisian-themed day.

Set against the rainy backdrop of iconic French landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and the Seine River, thousands of athletes poured into the nation’s capital to compete for their chance at Olympic gold.

The day included musical performances, starting with Lady Gaga, who performed a cabaret-style performance, including massive pink feathers and a brief piano number.

Later, French stars Aya Nakamura and Rim’K performed.

The musical performances continued with a moving performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” rendered by pianist Sofiane Pamart and singer Juliette Armanet.

The Olympic rings were displayed on the Eiffel Tower as a light show illuminated the Paris sky.

French leaders, including the nation’s President Emmanuel Macron, officially launched the ceremony.

And for the prestigious honor of passing the Olympic torch, France broke tradition, allowing French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane to pass the torch to Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal—a symbol of France’s dedication to using the Olympic games to unite the world.

Later, Nadal left the temporary stadium by boat, where he was joined by Olympic legends Serena Williams and Carl Lewis of the United States, and Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports/Reuters / USA TODAY Sports/Reuters A general view inside an apartment as Parisians wait for Opening Ceremony festivities to reach them for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.

Alex Pantling / Getty Images / Getty Images Athlete boats travel along the River Seine as spectators shelter from the rain.

Rebecca Blackwell / AP / AP Security patrol by boat in Paris, France, before the opening ceremony.

Buda Mendes / Getty Images / Getty Images Tightrope walker Nathan Paulin performs on a high rope during the athletes parade on the River Seine.

Bernat Armangue / AP Pool / AP Pool Smoke billows near windows as performers participate during the opening ceremony.

Wang Dongzhen / Pool Photo via AP / Pool Photo via AP Actors perform during the opening ceremony.

Lionel Bonaventure / Pool/Getty Images / Pool/Getty Images Delegations boats navigate on the Seine past the Ile de la Cite Island.

Aurelien Morissard / AP / AP Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch.

Lars Baron / Getty Images / Getty Images Team Marshall Islands are seen on a boat on the River Seine during the opening ceremony.

Violeta Santos Moura / Pool via Reuters / Pool via Reuters Athletes of Team Spain holding Spanish flags on their delegation boat during the opening ceremony.

Alex Broadway / Getty Images / Getty Images A spectator gestures as the Olympic rings are seen dyed into their hair.

Naomi Baker / Getty Images / Getty Images Spectators cheer as Athletes of Team Great Britain pass under a bridge.

Richard Callis / Sports Press Photo via Reuters / Sports Press Photo via Reuters Artists performing during the opening ceremony.

Image Photo Agency / Getty Images / Getty Images Italy athletes aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine.

Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The horsewoman walks with the Olympic flag past athletes at the Trocadero.

Stephanie Lecocq / Pool via REUTERS / Pool via REUTERS General view as flags of participating countries are carried during the opening ceremony.

Stephanie Lecocq / Pool/Getty Images / Pool/Getty Images A worker sweeps rain water at the Trocadero.

Edgar Su / Reuters / Reuters Athletes of Canada wave their flags after arriving at the Trocadero during the opening ceremony.

Paul Childs / Reuters / Reuters Rafael Nadal holds the Olympic torch alongside Serena Williams on a boat on the river Seine ahead of lighting the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony.

Dolores Ochoa / AP / AP The cauldron is lit by torch bearers Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner.