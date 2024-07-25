Pennsylvania plays take center stage in Bellefonte this weekend

A State-College area volunteer theater company is highlighting local creators with a short play showcase, all written by Pennsylvanians.

Andi Stout, one of the writers, said she’s looking forward to seeing everyone’s script come to life.

“They're all so different and dynamic, and it really showcases the talent that we have going on in central Pennsylvania. And, whether you're living here or you were born here, it really is a celebration of all of us," Stout said.

Stout co-wrote the play “The Benefits of Murder.” She said it’s a murder comedy about American office life. Many of the plays have a comedic undertone.

Stefanie Austin is the Sock and Buskin Theatre Company president, and the production manager of “Beginnings: A Short Play Showcase.”

She said the genres of the plays include mysteries, comedies and drama, but they all revolve around beginnings. This is the company’s first showcase, since they only started two years ago.

“This has been something I've really wanted to do, was to showcase local scripts. They don't always get the platform that the popular scripts do," Austin said.

Austin said there is a lot of untapped talent in Pennsylvania. Some of the featured playwrights are professional writers, while others are amateurs.

The showcase is Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in Sundam Hall at the Match Factory in Bellefonte.