Central Pennsylvania Democrats back VP Harris as party nominee for president

Pennsylvania Democrats, including those in the center of the state, are backing Kamala Harris to be their party’s presidential nominee, saying they're excited about the vice president leading their party.

Gillian Kratzer, chair of the Blair County Democratic Committee, said given the circumstances, Biden made the right decision to bow out of the race. Now, she said, she’s supporting Harris.

“I think she's going to be fantastic," Kratzer said. "And I believe that we can win with her. So I'm really glad that, you know, once again, President Biden showed some real leadership there.”

Margie Swoboda, chair of the Centre County Democratic committee, said she was saddened by Biden's decision, but she understood it. Now, she said, she is behind Harris “100 percent.”

“She was an incredible vice president and incredible senator, and I am proud," Swoboda said. "I will do everything I can to support the ticket.”

Swoboda is going to the Democratic convention in Chicago in August. She said there’s excitement around the campaign, including from young people.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also endorsed Harris. In a post on X, Shapiro said he’s known Harris for nearly two decades and “she is ready to be president.”

The Pennsylvania delegation to the Democratic National Convention voted Monday to endorse Harris.