The Local Groove - July 20, 2024

WPSU
Published July 20, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

Archive of the Local Groove from July 20, 2024
Featuring:

Beach Boise, ID - Poised & Confused, Other PPL
The Women's National Hockey League - Portrait Lady
Brian Michael Henry - I Don't Really Love You When You Cry
Austin Dando - Autumn Song
Coconut Wolf - Lightwork Orange
Sweet Desire - Raspberry Joe Blues
OK Otter - Toad,Watering Hole
Backseat VanGogh - Just Don't Want To See It End This Way
The Barn Cats - Pretty Girl
Caeser Pink - Tropic_Of_Capricorn
Charles Halcomb/Young Doctors - Bring Home Something
Chris Rattie & The New Rebels - That's Being There
Tom's Aliens - Who Wants Forever
Infused - Strange Ignorance