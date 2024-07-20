The Local Groove - July 20, 2024

Archive of the Local Groove from July 20, 2024

Featuring:

Beach Boise, ID - Poised & Confused, Other PPL

The Women's National Hockey League - Portrait Lady

Brian Michael Henry - I Don't Really Love You When You Cry

Austin Dando - Autumn Song

Coconut Wolf - Lightwork Orange

Sweet Desire - Raspberry Joe Blues

OK Otter - Toad,Watering Hole

Backseat VanGogh - Just Don't Want To See It End This Way

The Barn Cats - Pretty Girl

Caeser Pink - Tropic_Of_Capricorn

Charles Halcomb/Young Doctors - Bring Home Something

Chris Rattie & The New Rebels - That's Being There

Tom's Aliens - Who Wants Forever

Infused - Strange Ignorance

