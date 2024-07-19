Traffic delays expected in Bellefonte for the next month as blasting begins at site of new school

Starting on Monday, July 22, drivers in Bellefonte can expect delays in the Governors Park Road area.

In a social media post, the Bellefonte borough said Wampum Hardware Co. will blast several times a day at the construction site of the new Bellefonte Elementary School.

Those blasts will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. several times a day for about one month. The company does not plan to blast on the weekends. The construction company will sound a horn three times for each blast. There will be two before the blast and another when it is finished.

The construction company said it will stop all traffic on Governors Park Road before a blast.

Construction for the new elementary school is expected to finish in the spring of 2026. The Bellefonte Area School District hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, June 21.