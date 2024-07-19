Mount Nittany Health and other central Pennsylvania services feeling the impact of IT outages

The global technology outage that’s leading to flight cancellations and pushing hospitals and businesses offline Friday is impacting some services in central Pennsylvania, including Mount Nittany Health.

Mount Nittany Health said it’s experiencing “significant disruptions” across its entire health system. It canceled non-emergency appointments and surgeries Friday.

The cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said the problem occurred when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

“This is not a security incident or cyberattack,” CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz posted on X. “The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.”

Bryan Rodgers, director of the State College Regional Airport, said this morning that the impact for them has been minimal.

“We may see some delays throughout the day as the system recovers from flights being delayed across the national airspace system, but it appears as though it’s slowly on its way to recovery," Rogers said.

Rogers said they’d had one flight delay – a United flight headed to Chicago.

“Hopefully it’s not a recurring issue, because obviously it disrupts everybody’s travel plans and it’s not what we want when we’re doing air travel," he said.

Other local businesses and services were affected. The Centre Area Transportation Authority says its bus services are running, but people may have difficulty contacting the office. CATA said they expect to be fully operational by this afternoon.

Mount Nittany Health said they're working to restore their systems.

"We appreciate the community's understanding and patience during this challenging time," Mount Nittany said in a statement. "We are committed to keeping our patients and the public informed and will post updates on our website at mountnittany.org."