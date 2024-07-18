Alpha Fire Company celebrates 125 years of service to Centre County

The Alpha Fire Company is celebrating 125 years of serving the Centre County community. The company was formed in 1899 with 29 firefighters, and now has about 80 volunteers at stations in State College, College Township and Patton Township.

Patton Township supervisors approved a celebratory proclamation last week.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Patton Township supervisors and some members of the Alpha Fire Company pose together. Township supervisors thanked the company for 125 years of service to Centre County.

“The residents of Patton Township are fortunate to be served by a high-caliber fire company that puts the needs of our community first," said Pamela Robb, who chairs the board.

Tony Barrena, the volunteer fire chief, thanked Patton Township supervisors.

“It's been [the] support of people like you, the townships like you, supporting the Alpha Fire Company to move forward in the future for the Alpha Fire Companies who we really appreciate," Barenna said.

The Alpha Fire Company is hosting an event on Saturday celebrating its 125th anniversary. The celebration will be on South Allen Street in downtown State College from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be fire safety demonstrations, fire truck rides, antique fire engines and historic Alpha Fire Company memorabilia on display. There will also be kids activities and live music.