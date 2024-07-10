WPSU Morning Edition host Mel DeYoung makes the ultimate mic drop, retiring from daily radio shift

Mel DeYoung has hosted WPSU’s Morning Edition for the last 13 years. Before that, he spent a couple of decades as a host and the coordinator of WPSU’s Folk Show. Mel has decided he wants more time for travel, home projects and sleep. So today is his last day as WPSU’s regular Morning Edition host. Some of his WPSU coworkers shared their thoughts about Mel:

Emily Reddy, WPSU news director: “We’re all going to miss Mel, because he’s great to work with and just as warm and friendly as he sounds on the radio.”

Craig Johnson, WPSU operations director: “Mel, thank you for your service and dedication to WPSU over the years. It’s been a pleasure working with you.”

Kristine Allen, WPSU program director: “Mel has always been one who’s dedicated to public radio and his local community. And he’s a fun guy to be around, too. Thank you, Mel.”

Jeff Hughes, WPSU director of programming & broadcast operations: “Hi, Mel. Hearing your voice on the radio each morning has been as comforting as waking up to a warm cup of coffee. Thanks so much for all you’ve done. We sure will miss you.”

Anne Danahy, WPSU reporter: “Mel, I’m glad I got to work with you. And I hope you enjoy your extra time in the garden.”

Sydney Roach, WPSU reporter & All Things Considered host: “Mel DeYoung has been one of my cheerleaders and mentors since I started here at the station. We’ve bounced ideas off each other and both became better for it. Thank you for your guidance and support, Mel. And enjoy the extra sleep.”

Don’t worry, you’ll still hear Mel filling in from time to time. But starting soon, you’ll hear a new regular Morning Edition host on WPSU.

Thanks for everything, Mel!