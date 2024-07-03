High-traffic bridge in State College to close until mid-August for preservation work

A highly traveled bridge in State College will close for at least a month and a half.

Almost 12,000 vehicles travel over the bridge on University Drive over College Avenue every day, according to PennDOT Press Officer Timothy Nebgen. He said it’s one of the busiest bridges in Centre County.

"Of the 439 bridges in Centre County, 85 of them have an average daily traffic over 10,000. That’s just over 19%. So a traffic count that high is the exception rather than the rule," Nebgen said.

The University Drive bridge will close starting on Monday, July 8 for preservation work. There will be a two-mile detour following East College Avenue, Porter Road and East Park Avenue.

PennDOT A map showing the detour during the University Drive bridge preservation project. The two-mile detour will follow East College Ave., Porter Road and East Park Ave.

Nebgen said, depending on the weather, the work should finish by the middle of August.

Charles S. Hann, Inc. is the contractor for the $2 million project. Nebgen said the University Drive bridge is one of three bridges to be improved under this contract, with the other two to see work in early 2025. The two other bridges are along Rt. 322 near Boalsburg, crossing over Boalsburg Road and Spring Creek.