High-traffic bridge in State College to close until mid-August for preservation work

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published July 3, 2024 at 10:38 AM EDT
Bridge on University Drive over College Avenue in State College
Emily Reddy
/
WPSU
PennDOT says the bridge on University Drive over College Avenue in State College carries about 11,688 vehicles every day. It will close until mid-August starting on Monday, July 8 for preservation work.

A highly traveled bridge in State College will close for at least a month and a half.

Almost 12,000 vehicles travel over the bridge on University Drive over College Avenue every day, according to PennDOT Press Officer Timothy Nebgen. He said it’s one of the busiest bridges in Centre County.

"Of the 439 bridges in Centre County, 85 of them have an average daily traffic over 10,000. That’s just over 19%. So a traffic count that high is the exception rather than the rule," Nebgen said.

The University Drive bridge will close starting on Monday, July 8 for preservation work. There will be a two-mile detour following East College Avenue, Porter Road and East Park Avenue.

A map showing the detour during the University Drive bridge preservation project.
PennDOT
A map showing the detour during the University Drive bridge preservation project. The two-mile detour will follow East College Ave., Porter Road and East Park Ave.

Nebgen said, depending on the weather, the work should finish by the middle of August.

Charles S. Hann, Inc. is the contractor for the $2 million project. Nebgen said the University Drive bridge is one of three bridges to be improved under this contract, with the other two to see work in early 2025. The two other bridges are along Rt. 322 near Boalsburg, crossing over Boalsburg Road and Spring Creek.

One of the bridges that will close at the start of 2025 for preservation work.
Emily Reddy
/
WPSU
This is one of two bridges along Rt. 322, above Boalsburg Rd. and Spring Creek, that will close at the start of 2025 for preservation work.
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
