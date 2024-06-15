The Local Groove, June 15, 2024

archive of the Local Groove from June 15, 2024

Featuring,

Alyssa Hankey- -Hippie Of The Hills

Anchor & Arrow - Honey Groove

Caledonia - Appalachian Woman

Christopher Carithers - Threadbare Blues

Ian Marshall - Heading Home

Matt Otis & The Sound - Give Me Something Real

Philip Masorti - Crimson

Queen Bee & The Blue Hornet Band - Take Your Lies Home To Mama

Rick Hirsch's Big Ol' Band - The Old Chief's Lookout

The Extra Miles - Be The Mend

u4ea- life

Women's National Hockey League - Angie

Host, The Mighty Radios Don Bedell