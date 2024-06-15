The Local Groove, June 15, 2024
archive of the Local Groove from June 15, 2024
Featuring,
Alyssa Hankey- -Hippie Of The Hills
Anchor & Arrow - Honey Groove
Caledonia - Appalachian Woman
Christopher Carithers - Threadbare Blues
Ian Marshall - Heading Home
Matt Otis & The Sound - Give Me Something Real
Philip Masorti - Crimson
Queen Bee & The Blue Hornet Band - Take Your Lies Home To Mama
Rick Hirsch's Big Ol' Band - The Old Chief's Lookout
The Extra Miles - Be The Mend
u4ea- life
Women's National Hockey League - Angie
Host, The Mighty Radios Don Bedell