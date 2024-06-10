Winner of WPSU Student Poetry Writing Contest lands another honor

One of the winners of this year’s WPSU Student Poetry Writing Contest has earned another honor for her work.

Nina Woldt, of Warren, was one of three winners in the Young Writers’ “SOS Sagas: Missing” contest for middle and high school students. According to Young Writers, editors read through and select entries to be published that meet the contest criteria. From there, the editors and guest judge, poet Mark Grist, choose the top three entries to win a $50 Amazon gift card. In this case, "Missing" was published and prizes awarded on May 31.

In the WPSU contest, Woldt was the winner for sixth to eighth for her poem “Beautiful Things.” Her entry in the Young Writers' contest was "Missing." Here it is:

I was floating, flying, infiltrating the air! Drifting around me were people, pets, and objects that moments before had been on the street.

I kept rising higher and higher! I was scared now, I couldn't find anyone or anything to calm or comfort me. I grasped at a crumbling nose of a gargoyle and it broke off in my hands!

I was spiraling up, into space! What was happening? And then it came to me. In a rush, the realization hit me like a truck. I squeezed my eyes shut and prayed that it would stop. The gravity was missing!