Israel says it has rescued 4 hostages held in Gaza in the largest rescue since war began

By Hannah Bloch,
Kat LonsdorfAnas BabaJuliana Kim
Published June 8, 2024 at 7:12 AM EDT
People gather with Israeli national flags outside Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on Saturday where Israeli hostages were transferred after being rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack.
Jack Guez
/
Getty Images
People gather with Israeli national flags outside Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on Saturday where Israeli hostages were transferred after being rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack.

Updated June 08, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel — Cheers erupted around Tel Aviv on Saturday as Israel announced the rescue of four hostages from central Gaza in a "complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat," where they’d been held after being kidnapped from Israel by Hamas-led militants during the Oct. 7 attack.

The rescue came amid heavy fighting in central Gaza on Saturday, where at least 94 Palestinians were killed and more than 200 people were wounded, according to sources at Al-Aqsa hospital.

The four hostages were rescued from two separate locations in Nuseirat. Together, it was the largest recovery of alive hostages since the war erupted, bringing the total number of rescued hostages to seven.

The rescued hostages were identified as Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40.

The four had all been taken on Oct. 7 from the Nova Music and Dance Festival in southern Israel, where nearly 400 people who attended the event were killed or kidnapped by Hamas militants.

In a joint statement, Israel Defense Forces, police and Shin Bet domestic security agency said the rescued hostages are "in good medical condition and have been transferred to a hospital in Israel "for further medical examinations.”

The Israeli military said it was responding to "threats" to its forces in the area and at least one of its fighters died in the operation to rescue hostages.

The fighting also took place near the United Nations school that had been hit by an Israeli strike on Thursday. At least 32 people, including at least seven children, were killed in that strike, according to Dr. Khalil Doqran, spokesman for the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza.

Hamas-led militants kidnapped some 240 people on Oct. 7. With the rescue of these four hostages today, 120 remain in captivity -- about a third of whom are believed dead.

The Hostages Families Forum, a group representing families of the hostages, issued a statement calling the operation “heroic” and a “miraculous triumph” — while also calling on the Israeli government to bring back the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

In a statement, the group said: "The Israeli government must remember its commitment to bring back all 120 hostages still held by Hamas - the living for rehabilitation, the murdered for burial."

"We continue to call upon the international community to apply the necessary pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed deal and release the other 120 hostages held in captivity; every day there is a day too far."

Earlier this week, the IDF confirmed the deaths of four hostages: Amiram Cooper, Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger and Nadav Popplewell. According to the IDF, their bodies are still being held in Gaza.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Hannah Bloch
Hannah Bloch is lead digital editor on NPR's international desk, overseeing the work of NPR correspondents and freelance journalists around the world.
Kat Lonsdorf
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.