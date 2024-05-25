© 2024 WPSU
The Local Groove May 25, 2024

Published May 25, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

Archive of the Local Groove from May 25, 2024
featuring
Anna Pearl Belinda - Cut My Hair
Caryn Dixon - Haunt Me
Charles Marciano - Social Insecurity
Chris Rattie - Begin Again
Danny Stainton - You Ran With The Gang
Erin Condo - Primer Colored Car
Eva George - Up From Here
Isbe Amare - I'm in Love
Marshmellow Overcoat - We've Got to Roll
Stoneman - Nobody's Home
The Extra Miles - Days Like These
The Jaded Lips - Lockdown
The Laurel - Pictures Of Our Lives

Host - The Mighty Wiggus