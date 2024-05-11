© 2024 WPSU
The Local Groove - May 11, 2024

May 11, 2024

Archive of the Local Groove from May 11, 2024
Featuring;
Anthony St. James - Leaving On The Train
August Room - Remember
Caleb Joshua Thomas - Lean In The Breeze
Christopher Carithers - Firefly
Company Townes - Move Along, Heading For The Canyon
Greg Maroney - Before I Forget
Jefferson County Line - Green Pastures, Practical Karma
Joe Belle - Mountain Moon Risin'
Steve Crawford - There Goes Mimi
Tyne & The Fastlyne - Hey Pretty Boy
Van Wagner - The Heaviest Stone In The World

Host - The Mighty Wiggus